HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $184.46 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.09 and a 200-day moving average of $189.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

