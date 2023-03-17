HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 433 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $197.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.93. The company has a market cap of $270.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

