Head to Head Comparison: Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) versus KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -64.82% -20.71% -18.21% KLDiscovery -14.49% -70.72% -6.47%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $212.76 million 3.59 -$137.92 million ($0.37) -5.51 KLDiscovery $320.48 million 0.17 -$60.54 million ($1.06) -1.23

This table compares Nextdoor and KLDiscovery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

KLDiscovery has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nextdoor and KLDiscovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 0 0 2.00 KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nextdoor presently has a consensus target price of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 92.16%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Summary

Nextdoor beats KLDiscovery on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

