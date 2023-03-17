Head-To-Head Contrast: Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) and McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ)

Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) and McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ares Acquisition and McDermott International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A McDermott International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Acquisition N/A N/A $20.98 million N/A N/A McDermott International $8.43 billion 0.00 -$2.91 billion ($5.95) -0.01

This table compares Ares Acquisition and McDermott International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ares Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McDermott International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Ares Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of McDermott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Ares Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of McDermott International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ares Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDermott International has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Acquisition and McDermott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Acquisition N/A -41.82% 2.09% McDermott International -52.07% N/A -13.26%

Summary

Ares Acquisition beats McDermott International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology. It designs, engineers, and constructs upstream offshore oil and gas facilities, downstream oil and gas facilities and pipelines, gas-fired power plants, liquefied natural gas import and export terminals, atmospheric and refrigerated storage vessels and terminals, water storage and treatment facilities, hydrocarbon processing facilities, and refining and petrochemical facilities, as well as performs pipe and module fabrication. The company also provides gas processing, refining, petrochemical and coal gasification technologies, as well as supplies proprietary catalysts, equipment, and related engineering services. It serves national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies, as well as producers of petrochemicals and electric power. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On January 21, 2020, McDermott International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

