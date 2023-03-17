Head to Head Contrast: Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) vs. Its Peers

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Host Hotels & Resorts to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Host Hotels & Resorts and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors
|2424
|12234
|13492
|313
|2.41
As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 24.03%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Host Hotels & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Risk and Volatility
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|$4.91 billion
|N/A
|18.03
|Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors
|$911.41 million
|$157.27 million
|13.34
Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors
|10.71%
|-5.00%
|2.20%
Dividends
Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 165.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
97.1% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Host Hotels & Resorts beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
