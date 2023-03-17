Head to Head Survey: EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) & MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of MassRoots shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A EverQuote -6.04% -23.07% -14.98%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares MassRoots and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MassRoots and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A EverQuote 0 3 4 0 2.57

EverQuote has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.49%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than MassRoots.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and EverQuote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 49,987.10 -$14.71 million N/A N/A EverQuote $404.13 million 1.05 -$24.42 million ($0.77) -16.84

MassRoots has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote.

Summary

EverQuote beats MassRoots on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

