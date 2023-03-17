Head to Head Survey: Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) vs. Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Focus Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.42 $663.66 million $1.61 19.40 Focus Financial Partners $2.14 billion 1.86 $91.78 million $1.31 39.22

Profitability

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Brookfield Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Focus Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners 4.28% 25.59% 6.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Asset Management and Focus Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 0 2 5 1 2.88 Focus Financial Partners 0 7 2 0 2.22

Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus price target of $47.06, indicating a potential upside of 50.70%. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $50.13, indicating a potential downside of 2.44%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Focus Financial Partners.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Focus Financial Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam in November 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

