Head-To-Head Survey: Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) & Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG)

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Business Travel Group and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.68, suggesting a potential upside of 44.72%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -3.37% -0.94% Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group $1.85 billion 1.50 -$25.00 million ($0.61) -9.84 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Business Travel Group.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

