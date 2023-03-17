Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holcim currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.29.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

