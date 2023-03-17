HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.13) target price on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.26) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($10.97) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.62) to GBX 780 ($9.51) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 743.50 ($9.06).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 558.10 ($6.80) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 602.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 532.16. The company has a market capitalization of £111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 653.80 ($7.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,576.27%.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.71), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($408,167.35). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

