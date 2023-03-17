i3 Energy Plc (I3E) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.17 on April 14th

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
i3 Energy Trading Up 6.1 %
I3E opened at GBX 18.40 ($0.22) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.42. i3 Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 17.06 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 32.70 ($0.40). The company has a market cap of £218.96 million, a P/E ratio of 346.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71.
i3 Energy Company Profile
