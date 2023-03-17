Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 193.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briar Hall Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after buying an additional 520,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,994,000 after purchasing an additional 187,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $230.34 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.47. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

About Illinois Tool Works



Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

