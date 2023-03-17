Insider Buying: Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) CFO Buys $35,650.00 in Stock

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) CFO Chung Kin Cheung purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,880.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chung Kin Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Chung Kin Cheung bought 5,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 1.5 %

CVGI opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after buying an additional 410,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

