Insider Buying: Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) President Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.42. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 69.10% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GAIN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.