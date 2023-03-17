Insider Buying: Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) CEO Buys $44,916.96 in Stock

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $44,916.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,254.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Triumph Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TGI opened at $11.21 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $728.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $328.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several research firms have commented on TGI. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Triumph Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

