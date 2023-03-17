Insider Selling: Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO Sells 3,062 Shares of Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $83,837.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,770.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of HESM opened at $26.54 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 113.43%.

HESM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,588,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,490,000 after buying an additional 2,613,265 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,287,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after buying an additional 118,679 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,976,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,148,000 after buying an additional 675,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,664,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after buying an additional 210,852 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

