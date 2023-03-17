Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,136 shares of company stock worth $1,068,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

PAYO stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

