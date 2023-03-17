Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 10,599 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

