Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,304,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Charter Communications by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 174,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,896,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $346.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $578.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

