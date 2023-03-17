Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

