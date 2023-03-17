Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $46.46 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $44.09 and a one year high of $52.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

