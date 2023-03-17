Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $255.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $630.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.79, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

