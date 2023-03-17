Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $411.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

