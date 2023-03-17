Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Inter & Co, Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $217.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.14 million.
Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance
INTR stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $370.20 million and a P/E ratio of 162.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INTR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Grupo Santander cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.
Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.