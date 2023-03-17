Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Inter & Co, Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $217.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.14 million.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

INTR stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $370.20 million and a P/E ratio of 162.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Grupo Santander cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 224,123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 215,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

