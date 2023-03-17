International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 180 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.19) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.19) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.19) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.01) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.68) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.05) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 165.30 ($2.01).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 2.2 %

IAG opened at GBX 136.52 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.20. The company has a market cap of £6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,730.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.58 ($2.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

