iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQ. Nomura decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.50 and a beta of 0.52. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 219,515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 33.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,820,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after acquiring an additional 95,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 83,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.