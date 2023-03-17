iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Position Lessened by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTI opened at $22.32 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.