iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Surevest LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $392.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

