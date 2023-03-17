iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $88.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.