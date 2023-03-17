iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $57.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

