iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

