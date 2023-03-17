iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $111.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.23.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

