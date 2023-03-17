iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $67.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

