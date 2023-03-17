iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

