Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Price Performance
Shares of ISDR opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.90. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $30.25.
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.