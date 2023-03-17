ITM Power (LON:ITM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 200 ($2.44) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.17) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 333.33 ($4.06).

ITM Power Trading Up 2.6 %

LON ITM opened at GBX 82.62 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. ITM Power has a twelve month low of GBX 66.02 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 404 ($4.92). The company has a market cap of £509.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.57 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.79.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

