Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JMHLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.50.
Jardine Matheson Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JMHLY opened at $47.72 on Friday. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29.
About Jardine Matheson
