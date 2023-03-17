Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JMHLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JMHLY opened at $47.72 on Friday. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

About Jardine Matheson

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.