JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in February

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 832,100 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 877,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,040.1 days.

JDEPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of JDE Peet’s from €37.00 ($39.78) to €32.50 ($34.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JDE Peet’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of JDE Peet’s from €30.00 ($32.26) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JDE Peet’s from €29.00 ($31.18) to €28.00 ($30.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. JDE Peet’s has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

