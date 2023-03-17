Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.33 million, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 49,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

