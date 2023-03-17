Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now forecasts that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($20.72) to GBX 1,850 ($22.55) in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($23.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.59) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.11) to GBX 1,700 ($20.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.33) to GBX 1,950 ($23.77) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,880.00.

HKMPF stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

