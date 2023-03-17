JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.
JOANN Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. JOANN has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the third quarter worth $93,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in JOANN by 30.8% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 94,640 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.