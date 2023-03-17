Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Martin Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after buying an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.03 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.95. The firm has a market cap of $401.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

