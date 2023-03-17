Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.8% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.71 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.