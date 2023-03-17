Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target Cut to GBX 155 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.28) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. Johnson Service Group has a 1 year low of GBX 69 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 126.20 ($1.54). The company has a market cap of £510.77 million, a PE ratio of 2,360.00, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

In related news, insider Peter Egan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($35,648.99). Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

