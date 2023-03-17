Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target Cut to GBX 155 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.28) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Johnson Service Group Stock Performance
Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. Johnson Service Group has a 1 year low of GBX 69 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 126.20 ($1.54). The company has a market cap of £510.77 million, a PE ratio of 2,360.00, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.58.
Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Peter Egan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($35,648.99). Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Service Group Company Profile
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.
Featured Articles
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.