JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €104.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($111.83) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WCH. Barclays set a €202.00 ($217.20) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of WCH opened at €147.65 ($158.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €141.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €128.82. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a 1-year high of €187.10 ($201.18).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.