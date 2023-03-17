JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€39.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

ZAL stock opened at €34.53 ($37.13) on Tuesday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($39.06) and a one year high of €49.86 ($53.61). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.29.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

