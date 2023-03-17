JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

