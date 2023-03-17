Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $64.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut AXIS Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

AXS stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

