Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Target Price to $22.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.07.

STWD opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 44,829 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 110,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

