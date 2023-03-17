Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Target Price to $22.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.07.
Starwood Property Trust Price Performance
STWD opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.57.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.
