Kemper’s (KMPR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.75.

Kemper Stock Up 2.6 %

KMPR opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. Kemper has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kemper

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.27%.

In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kemper by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 70,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Kemper by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kemper by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

